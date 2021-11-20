Trinity Church to give away 200 grocery bags at The Big Feed

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Thanksgiving is almost here and that means thanksgiving feasts. But the trinity church in Ada wants to make sure everyone in their community has the opportunity to enjoy the holiday. Which is why they’re holding The Gig Feed.

The Big Feed started around a decade ago for Trinity church.

It began as a way to provide a few families with food for thanksgiving.

But associate pastor David Gray says its grown in the a churchwide event that brings in thousands of dollars worth of donations.

“What we did two Sundays ago is we gave a shopping list of all the items we wanted and an empty canvas bag,” Gray said. “And our membership took 200 bags on that Sunday and they went shopping.”

The members stuffed their canvas sacks with things like canned vegetables and fruits.

Each bag also contains a ham for the holiday.

All together they managed to fill 200 bags with $30 worth of food each.

“They’re things that are kind of shelf stable and allows people to maybe be able to help with a thanksgiving meal and really perhaps a meal or two beyond that,” Gray said.

But the food bags are only part of the event.

They’ve partnered with the Iglesia Bautista church to use their facility and provide a full meal to all who attend.

“They’re going to get kind of a full authentic Mexican dinner if you will that’s all free and then as they walk out they’ll take a bag with them,” Gray said.

Gray says that this holiday is about being thankful, but its also about giving.

And the big feed provides them with an opportunity to connect with the community while also giving back.

“Most people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Gray said. “And so we work off that and so November December we have many things this happens to just be one of them it occurs the Sunday before thanksgiving where we can meet a practical need.”

The event begins Sunday at 4 pm at the Iglasia Bautista church on the corner of 7th and Bluff.

