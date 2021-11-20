Texoma Local
Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Whitesboro-Bushland Highlights

Latest News

Bells - Eastland Highlights
Bells 67, Eastland 37
Ringling - Minco Highlights
Ringling 72, Minco 12
Van Alstyne - Monahans Highlights
Van Alstyne 28, Monahans 35
Paris - Stephenville Highlights
Paris 10, Stephenville 22