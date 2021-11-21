Texoma Local
Celina comes up short against Decatur in 4A championship

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KXII) -The Celina Lady Bobcats fell to Decatur 3-0 on the Class 4A Volleyball State Championship. Celina finishes the season as the state runner up.

”They came to practice everyday and couldn’t wait to come to practice. They didn’t want it to end. It was just like everybody was on the same train,” said Celina head coach Ginger Murray. “It’s just amazing to get to coach girls like that.”

”We talked about it since day and and before that game I was like look we made it here, let’s just enjoy the moment and let’s have fun,” said senior Megan Hodges. “Playing with those girls, I wouldn’t ask for any other way.”

”That was our goal from the beginning of the season, just ti make it to state,” said sophomore Ryan McCoy. “It’s crazy because we finally made it to state and knowing we’re the first team to make it to state really makes it a lot more special in my opinion.”

