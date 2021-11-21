Texoma Local
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m. a child abduction was reported at a church on Gene Autry Rd. in Carter County.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Boston located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the town of Ravia.

Police said they currently have several people detained.

This story is developing. Stay with KXII for the latest details.

