Gunter falls to Bushland in 3A state title game

GARLAND, Texas (KXII) -The Gunter Lady Tigers fell 3-1 to the Bushland Lady Falcons is the Class 3A Volleyball State Championship. Gunter finishes the season as the state runner up.

”We’re definitely learning every year as we go and I’m very proud of the girls commitment to wanting to keep this as a very high caliber program to where we are in the conversation for a state title each year,” said Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill

”I think this team is our biggest competition every year. They’re the source of our motivation throughout the rest of the year and training in the season for the next coming year,” said senior Malison Fisher. “They point out the things we need to work on that a lot of teams can’t point out on us.”

”I’m going to remember the most, how much fun we had together. How strong the relationships were,” said coach Gill. “Because of their leadership that’s definitely the characteristics I’ll remember about this team. Just how good of a time we had but also how determined we were to get better everyday

