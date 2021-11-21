Texoma Local
Operation Christmas Child donation window closing

Donations for Operation Christmas Child end on Monday, November 22nd.
Donations for Operation Christmas Child end on Monday, November 22nd.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Nov. 21, 2021
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As Christmas approaches many families around the world need help providing gifts for children.

Operation Christmas Child by the Samaritan Purse organization offers some assistance.

With drop off locations all across the US they ask people to donate shoeboxes filled with gifts to be delivered to kids in other countries.

One of their many drop off locations in the Texoma area is the First Baptist Church in Ardmore which takes part in the program annually.

“We’re about consistently on par for what we did last year so we’re right at around 1,200 boxes,” said regional drop off location coordinator Teresa Jones.

Donations can include toys, school supplies and hygiene products and can be submitted in a shoebox or as individual items to be added to other boxes.

“If they don’t want to go to the trouble of actually packing a shoebox I have a filler box where they can just bring in a donation of different things they want to bring in,” Jones said.

Once the donation period has ended the shoeboxes will be sent to regional bases before shipping out around the globe.

Once they’ve been shipped donors can track their box and even see the child open it.

“You can also go online to follow the box and it will let you know where the box has gone to, what country the box has gone to,” Jones said.

The final day to donate is Monday November 22nd.

You can find more information about the Samaritans Purse organization here and find a drop off location near you.

