Sun Returns Monday, Rain Lurks Around Thanksgiving

The timing is going to be tight on this rain event
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It will be a breezy and chilly night as north winds blow at 10 to 20 mph. Clearing skies will allow lows to fall into the 35 to 40 degree range. Southerly winds return Monday with sunshine and a really nice day. However, a deepening low pressure system will give us strong winds (once again) Tuesday and Wednesday. Gusts to 35 mph are in the cards for both days.

The jet stream flow will bring an upper trough toward Texoma, this brings a high chance of rain by Wednesday evening as the trough intersects the steady inflow of Gulf moisture. Three models are quite consistent in the movement of this trough. Let’s talk specifically about two of them.

The first model, the Euro, starts the rain Wednesday evening and ends it before noon on Thanksgiving Day. The second model, the GFS, indicates almost exactly the same timing, so the consistency raises my confidence that any rain ends Thanksgiving morning as the trough moves away.

A cold front will also be passing at that time so the rest of the Holiday weekend will be dry. The coldest morning appears to by Friday when a light freeze is expected.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday:  20% Showers afternoon, very windy

Wednesday Night: 80% Rain

Thanksgiving: 40% Rain morning, windy and chilly

Friday:  Sunny skies

Saturday:  Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII - TV

