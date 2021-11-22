Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Crash with tractor-trailer kills 5 in van on Ohio highway

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Ohio (AP) — A tractor-trailer apparently collided head-on with a van Monday on an Ohio state highway, killing five of the seven people in the van, authorities said.

The crash occurred on State Route 44 in Geauga County’s Newbury Township, east of Cleveland, the highway patrol said. Both vehicles had front-end damage.

The van driver and four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other van passengers were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the highway patrol said. The driver had no passengers.

The patrol says that it’s still processing the scene and that the collision remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three people were taken to hospitals, not two.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
After six months of hard work, 12-year-old Noah Taylor is revving up his engine one last time...
Texoma boy completes challenge to mow 50 yards for free
Community members taking part in a free garage sale hosted by Bethel Cannon Ranch
Local nonprofit holds free garage sale for Christmas shoppers

Latest News

Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Cost of Thanksgiving dinner is rising, surveys say
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
RPM Staffing Professionals and Santa are teaming up with the Sherman Chamber of Commerce and...
Grayson County toy drive begins
President Biden on parade tragedy
President Biden on parade tragedy