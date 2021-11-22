Texoma Local
Dispensary burglarized in Cartwright

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at a dispensary in Cartwright on Tuesday.

It happened at the medical marijuana dispensary, Sweet Leaf, around 6 p.m.

Employees were working when two men wearing white hoodies and face coverings came in through the front door and stole about an ounce of marijuana buds from sample jars.

They also stole edible gummies and chocolate bars before running out with hundreds of dollars in product.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

