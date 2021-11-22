Texoma Local
Drunk driver kills woman in Marshall County

A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Marshall County on Tuesday.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in Marshall County on Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m., on Tuesday night on State Highway 32, three miles west of Kingston in Marshall County.

According to troopers, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timbo Miller, 52, of Gordonville, TX., was driving westbound when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected to the left and crossed the center median striking an SUV.

A few moments later, a third vehicle crashed into the Silverado.

The driver of the SUV, Samantha Carnes, 31, of Tishomingo, OK., was pronounced dead at the scene with a head injury. She was transported to Brown’s Funeral Home in Durant, Ok. 

The driver of the third vehicle, identified as Donald Lustig, 64 of Madison, AL., was taken to Alliance Health in Durant, OK., where he was  admitted in good condition with trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries.

Miller, was flown to Medical City Plano in Plano, TX., after being pinned for five minutes. He was admitted in stable condition with trunk internal, external and head  injuries.

Court documents say Miller was driving under the influence with a suspended license when the crash occurred.

If convicted, Miller will face 20 years behind bars.

