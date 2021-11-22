Grayson County toy drive begins

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - RPM Staffing Professionals and Santa are teaming up with the Sherman Chamber of Commerce and the Sherman Economic Development Corporation to host a toy drive.

They are coming together to help the children of Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center by donating toys.

RPM and SEDCO are asking for help from the community in donating new and unwrapped toys for kids over the age of 10.

You can drop off toys at any of the companies partnering with RPM Staffing professionals before December 8th. The main location is at 506 East Taylor Street.

