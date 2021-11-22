Lone Grove fire destroys 70 acres of land, fire chief says

LONE GROVE, Okla., (KXII) - A grass fire broke out forcing several families to evacuate their homes in Lone Grove on Friday.

According to Lone Grove Fire Chief Stacy Phelps, the incident occurred early afternoon when sparks flew off a semi that was driving on US-70.

With the dry grass and the gusty winds, those sparks turned into a grass fire which continued to spread.

Families living off the highway were asked to evacuate as flames blazed through roughly 70 acres of land.

One of those residents recounts the moment it happened.

“Horrible it was... all kinds of smoke, I mean it was really thick smoke all through here all that timber,” said resident Greg Keith. “Over to the North or South of us here was on fire and it stopped about right there at that tree line, and the timber its pretty thick timber and undergrowth. its pretty bad over there, so it cleaned it up actually.”

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

