Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Lone Grove fire destroys 70 acres of land, fire chief says

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE GROVE, Okla., (KXII) - A grass fire broke out forcing several families to evacuate their homes in Lone Grove on Friday.

According to Lone Grove Fire Chief Stacy Phelps, the incident occurred early afternoon when sparks flew off a semi that was driving on US-70.

With the dry grass and the gusty winds, those sparks turned into a grass fire which continued to spread.

Families living off the highway were asked to evacuate as flames blazed through roughly 70 acres of land.

One of those residents recounts the moment it happened.

“Horrible it was... all kinds of smoke, I mean it was really thick smoke all through here all that timber,” said resident Greg Keith. “Over to the North or South of us here was on fire and it stopped about right there at that tree line, and the timber its pretty thick timber and undergrowth. its pretty bad over there, so it cleaned it up actually.”

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
After six months of hard work, 12-year-old Noah Taylor is revving up his engine one last time...
Texoma boy completes challenge to mow 50 yards for free
Community members taking part in a free garage sale hosted by Bethel Cannon Ranch
Local nonprofit holds free garage sale for Christmas shoppers

Latest News

A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Drunk driver kills woman in Marshall County
Two people flown to a hospital after an crash in Pontotoc County.
Two injured after crash in Pontotoc County
After six months of hard work, 12-year-old Noah Taylor is revving up his engine one last time...
Texoma boy completes challenge to mow 50 yards for free
Donations for Operation Christmas Child end on Monday, November 22nd.
Operation Christmas Child donation window closing