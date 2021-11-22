Texoma Local
Man arrested after crashing into Silo School in Bryan Co.

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A man was arrested after he drove his truck into the Silo School building while intoxicated on Monday morning.

Law enforcement found David Christopher Gardner passed out behind the wheel of his car with his pants pulled down after he crashed into the railing next to some transformer electrical units at the school.

Gardner, a native Choctaw, had a warrant out for his arrest from Choctaw Tribal Police for eluding arrest.

Gardner told police he had been drinking before crashing into the railing around 9:15 this morning.

No injuries were reported.

