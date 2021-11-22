Texoma Local
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SILO, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man was arrested Monday morning after he crashed his truck into the railing next to some transformer electrical units at the Silo School building drunk.

Law enforcement found David Christopher Gardner passed out behind the wheel of his car with his pants pulled down after he crashed around 9:15 am.

Gardner is a native Choctaw tribal member and had a warrant out for his arrest from Choctaw Tribal Police for eluding arrest.

Gardner told police he had been drinking before crashing into the railing.

No one was inside the school at the time because of the holiday break. Gardner was taken into custody around 10 am.

