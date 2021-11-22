Two injured after crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - Two people have been hospitalized after a crash outside of Ada, Okla., on Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on State Highway 3W approximately 4 miles west of Ada, OK in Pontotoc County around 11 a.m.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2011 Ford F150 pickup pulling a trailer and a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Highway 3W when traffic slowed as it approached a work zone.

The Dodge pickup was almost at a controlled stop when it was rear ended by the F150 causing it depart off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued through a fence, then came to a rest back near the edge of the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge, Alvin E. Arms, 73, of Tecumseh, OK was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

He was admitted in serious condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

His passenger, Ruth A. Arms, 69, of Tecumseh, OK., was also transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head, arm and leg injuries.

The driver of the F150, Dean E. Henry, 35, and his passenger Alvaro A. Celaya, 36, both of Ada, OK., were not injured.

According to the report, seatbelts were also not in use in either vehicle and the cause of the collision was inattention.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.