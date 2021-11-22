Very Windy, and Also Some Rain for Wed-Thu
Good news - Most of our Thanksgiving Day rain should by mid-morning
Light southwesterly winds will return to the south overnight and get very gusty tomorrow as pressure drops along the front range of the Rockies - this is a classic pattern that’s repeated many times each year. The jet stream is blowing from the northwest, this will transport a front our way Wednesday night/Thanksgiving morning.
Comparing two models and how they handle the rain, first the GFS…the rain ends by mid-morning on Thanksgiving Day. The Euro model is much the same. This strong agreement between the models give us fairly high confidence that most of the rain will happen Wednesday night and much less so during the daylight hours Thursday.
A light freeze Friday morning is followed by a string of sunny mild days and clear, cold nights through the end of the month, as an unseasonably dry “La Nina” pattern continues.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy
Wednesday: 20% Showers afternoon, very windy
Wednesday Night: 80% Rain
Thanksgiving: 40% Rain morning, windy and chilly afternoon
Friday: Sunny skies
Saturday: Sunny skies
Sunday: Sunny skies
Monday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.