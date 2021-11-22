Very Windy, and Also Some Rain for Wed-Thu

Light southwesterly winds will return to the south overnight and get very gusty tomorrow as pressure drops along the front range of the Rockies - this is a classic pattern that’s repeated many times each year. The jet stream is blowing from the northwest, this will transport a front our way Wednesday night/Thanksgiving morning.

Comparing two models and how they handle the rain, first the GFS…the rain ends by mid-morning on Thanksgiving Day. The Euro model is much the same. This strong agreement between the models give us fairly high confidence that most of the rain will happen Wednesday night and much less so during the daylight hours Thursday.

A light freeze Friday morning is followed by a string of sunny mild days and clear, cold nights through the end of the month, as an unseasonably dry “La Nina” pattern continues.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers afternoon, very windy

Wednesday Night: 80% Rain

Thanksgiving: 40% Rain morning, windy and chilly afternoon

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.