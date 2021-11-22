Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Very Windy, and Also Some Rain for Wed-Thu

Good news - Most of our Thanksgiving Day rain should by mid-morning
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light southwesterly winds will return to the south overnight and get very gusty tomorrow as pressure drops along the front range of the Rockies - this is a classic pattern that’s repeated many times each year. The jet stream is blowing from the northwest, this will transport a front our way Wednesday night/Thanksgiving morning.

Comparing two models and how they handle the rain, first the GFS…the rain ends by mid-morning on Thanksgiving Day. The Euro model is much the same. This strong agreement between the models give us fairly high confidence that most of the rain will happen Wednesday night and much less so during the daylight hours Thursday.

A light freeze Friday morning is followed by a string of sunny mild days and clear, cold nights through the end of the month, as an unseasonably dry “La Nina” pattern continues.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers afternoon, very windy

Wednesday Night: 80% Rain

Thanksgiving: 40% Rain morning, windy and chilly afternoon

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
A man was arrested Monday morning after he crashed his truck into the railing next to some...
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
Community members taking part in a free garage sale hosted by Bethel Cannon Ranch
Local nonprofit holds free garage sale for Christmas shoppers

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley