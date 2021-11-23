Texoma Local
Texas men arrested in attempted Best Buy heist in Ardmore

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Five Texas men were arrested after authorities say they tried to steal from the Ardmore Best Buy Distribution Center on Friday.

According Ardmore police, 42-year-old Brandon Taylor, 22-year-old James Reeves, 22-year-old Felix Grimaldo, 34-year-old Chad Coffey, and 21-year-old Cameron Woods were arrested after they cut the fence at the Best Buy Distribution Center on Prairie Valley Road and tried to break into a semi trailer that had been loaded.

All of the men were taken to the Carter County jail and booked in on charges of attempted burglary, which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison if they’re convicted.

