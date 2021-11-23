Man arrested after kidnapping a woman in Garvin Co.

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A man faces several charges after he stole a car and kidnapped a woman in Garvin County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says, Quintin Cavnar, 34, of Edmond, OK., made plans for his childhood friend, Elizabeth Vuknic, to take him to rehab in Texas.

She paid for a hotel for him for a weekend but was contacted by the hotel to come collect his things because he had destroyed the room.

Court documents say she was in a parking lot when Cavnar came up behind her and forced her to drive away.

According to Vuknic, once she began driving, Cavnar climbed onto her and began hitting her on her face, neck and arms.

She told deputies that she was able to get the driver’s side door open and was pushed out by Canvar’s weight as the car was still in motion.

Fearing for her life, she ran into the woods and hid there until Canvar drove away.

Cavnar is charged with robbery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.