Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One of Grayson County’s biggest food drive kicks off

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs food drive started its 25th year working to stock the local Salvation Army of Grayson County Food Pantry.

So far, the Bob Skaggs food drive organizers have said the turnout has been great, especially for their first day.

They set up early this morning outside the Sherman Walmart to take in donations of any non-perishable items, whether that be food or toiletries.

It’s all for the Salvation Army of Grayson County Food Pantry.

The man the drive is named after, Bob Skaggs, was a faithful volunteer for several years, even using his vacation time to serve before he died in a car accident.

This year is the drive’s 25th year.

Wendy Vellotti, daughter of Bob Skaggs, worked with her family to keep the tradition going.

“We just wanted to keep that legacy alive and keep growing this in Sherman and all of what people do around here,” said Vellotti. “They are just so inspirational, just coming out, giving what they can, and we just want to give back what we can.”

All donations will stock the Salvation Army for the entire year and get food to people who need it.

If you want to donate, stop by Walmart off of U.S. 82.

The Bob Skaggs food drive goes from 6 am to 8 pm tomorrow and 6 am to noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
A man was arrested Monday morning after he crashed his truck into the railing next to some...
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash

Latest News

Turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more all bring families into the kitchen, making it...
Thanksgiving marks one of the most dangerous days of the year for cooking fires
A man was arrested after he drove his truck into the Silo School building while intoxicated on...
Man arrested after crashing into Silo School in Bryan Co.
RPM Staffing Professionals and Santa are teaming up with the Sherman Chamber of Commerce and...
Grayson County toy drive begins
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash