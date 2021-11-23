One of Grayson County’s biggest food drive kicks off

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Bob Skaggs food drive started its 25th year working to stock the local Salvation Army of Grayson County Food Pantry.

So far, the Bob Skaggs food drive organizers have said the turnout has been great, especially for their first day.

They set up early this morning outside the Sherman Walmart to take in donations of any non-perishable items, whether that be food or toiletries.

It’s all for the Salvation Army of Grayson County Food Pantry.

The man the drive is named after, Bob Skaggs, was a faithful volunteer for several years, even using his vacation time to serve before he died in a car accident.

This year is the drive’s 25th year.

Wendy Vellotti, daughter of Bob Skaggs, worked with her family to keep the tradition going.

“We just wanted to keep that legacy alive and keep growing this in Sherman and all of what people do around here,” said Vellotti. “They are just so inspirational, just coming out, giving what they can, and we just want to give back what we can.”

All donations will stock the Salvation Army for the entire year and get food to people who need it.

If you want to donate, stop by Walmart off of U.S. 82.

The Bob Skaggs food drive goes from 6 am to 8 pm tomorrow and 6 am to noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.