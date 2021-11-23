Texoma Local
Police searching for suspicious man in Bokchito, OK.

Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOKCHITO, Okla., (KXII) - Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., at the intersection of Norman and Walker Street in Bokchito, OK.

According to officers, a man in a red car drove up next to a 13 and 15 year old boy, opened his door and scared them.

However, when they arrived he had already driven off.

Police say he’s a white male, believed to be in his 30′s with a red neck-length beard.

They believe it’s the same man who approached two teenage girls earlier that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bokchito police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

