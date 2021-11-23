Police searching for suspicious man in Bokchito, OK.

BOKCHITO, Okla., (KXII) - Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., at the intersection of Norman and Walker Street in Bokchito, OK.

According to officers, a man in a red car drove up next to a 13 and 15 year old boy, opened his door and scared them.

However, when they arrived he had already driven off.

Police say he’s a white male, believed to be in his 30′s with a red neck-length beard.

They believe it’s the same man who approached two teenage girls earlier that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bokchito police.

