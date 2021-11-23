Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Texas man pleads guilty to wire fraud

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELESTE, Texas (KXII) - A man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors say he tricked the federal government into giving his company a nearly two hundred thousand dollar contract.

Tanner Jackson, 32, ran both Top Body Armor LLC U.S.A and Bullet Proof Armor L-L-C out of his home in Celeste, TX.

Prosecutors are now charging him with selling faulty Chinese made equipment that was sent to troops overseas.

Helmets and body armor from his companies have been removed from service.

Jackson will pay just over $184,512 dollars in restitution as part of his plea agreement and could face up to twenty years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for DUI crash at Silo schools
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash
Two people flown to a hospital after an crash in Pontotoc County.
Two injured after crash in Pontotoc County
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

Cavnar is charged with robbery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Man accused of kidnapping a woman in Garvin Co.
Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.
Police searching for suspicious man in Bokchito, OK.
KXII is proud to once again partner with local Toys for Tots organizations on both sides of the...
Texoma Toys for Tots drop off locations
One of the Ardmore Police Department’s furrier members just completed training in Ohio, making...
Therapy K-9 is back from training and ready to patrol the Ardmore streets