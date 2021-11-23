Texas man pleads guilty to wire fraud

CELESTE, Texas (KXII) - A man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors say he tricked the federal government into giving his company a nearly two hundred thousand dollar contract.

Tanner Jackson, 32, ran both Top Body Armor LLC U.S.A and Bullet Proof Armor L-L-C out of his home in Celeste, TX.

Prosecutors are now charging him with selling faulty Chinese made equipment that was sent to troops overseas.

Helmets and body armor from his companies have been removed from service.

Jackson will pay just over $184,512 dollars in restitution as part of his plea agreement and could face up to twenty years in prison.

