Thanksgiving marks one of the most dangerous days of the year for cooking fires

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more all bring families into the kitchen, making it not only the heart of the home on Thanksgiving but one of the most dangerous places to be all year.

“We just need to remember that when we are making those dishes that we love, we need to pay attention to what’s on our stove,” said Hartsfield.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the chance of a cooking fire on Thanksgiving is three times higher than the normal daily average.

Just in the span of one week, this November, Sherman Fire-Rescue said they responded to three cooking fires.

One at an apartment complex that left eight units destroyed, a trailer park, and a neighborhood, all of them were frying food.

“The most dangerous is anything we are frying is with grease,” said Hartsfield. “That hot grease, it gets so hot. If it starts smoking or boiling in any way, it’s about to catch on fire.”

And on Thanksgiving, the centerpiece of the meal is often fried.

“The number one thing to remember is the turkey needs to be thawed,” said Hartsfield. “If it is frozen, it will explode in the grease and cause a major fire.”

Hartsfield said never to leave the kitchen unattended and pay attention to what you’re cooking.

“We hope that we don’t have any kind of tragedies in our town and in the neighboring towns that we don’t have to respond to,” said Hartsfield.

The fire department also said it doesn’t hurt to go ahead and get the fire extinguisher out; it’s best to make sure you can enjoy your Thanksgiving meals safely.

