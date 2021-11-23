Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Thanksgiving marks one of the most dangerous days of the year for cooking fires

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more all bring families into the kitchen, making it not only the heart of the home on Thanksgiving but one of the most dangerous places to be all year.

“We just need to remember that when we are making those dishes that we love, we need to pay attention to what’s on our stove,” said Hartsfield.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the chance of a cooking fire on Thanksgiving is three times higher than the normal daily average.

Just in the span of one week, this November, Sherman Fire-Rescue said they responded to three cooking fires.

One at an apartment complex that left eight units destroyed, a trailer park, and a neighborhood, all of them were frying food.

“The most dangerous is anything we are frying is with grease,” said Hartsfield. “That hot grease, it gets so hot. If it starts smoking or boiling in any way, it’s about to catch on fire.”

And on Thanksgiving, the centerpiece of the meal is often fried.

“The number one thing to remember is the turkey needs to be thawed,” said Hartsfield. “If it is frozen, it will explode in the grease and cause a major fire.”

Hartsfield said never to leave the kitchen unattended and pay attention to what you’re cooking.

“We hope that we don’t have any kind of tragedies in our town and in the neighboring towns that we don’t have to respond to,” said Hartsfield.

The fire department also said it doesn’t hurt to go ahead and get the fire extinguisher out; it’s best to make sure you can enjoy your Thanksgiving meals safely.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
A man was arrested Monday morning after he crashed his truck into the railing next to some...
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Band director among 3 dead after school band’s bus crashes in Texas
Raymond Lynn Foltermann, 38, of Denison pleaded guilty and was convicted of Criminal...
Denison man gets 30 years for child porn, solicitation
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash

Latest News

The Bob Skaggs food drive starts its 25th year working to stock the local Salvation Army of...
One of Grayson County’s biggest food drive kicks off
A man was arrested after he drove his truck into the Silo School building while intoxicated on...
Man arrested after crashing into Silo School in Bryan Co.
RPM Staffing Professionals and Santa are teaming up with the Sherman Chamber of Commerce and...
Grayson County toy drive begins
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash