Very Windy Wed and Thu, Most of The Rain Falls at Night

Strong winds remain in the forecast overnight and through the day Wednesday as low pressure continues to deepen to our northwest. Along with the brisk winds and increasing clouds, a mild night is in the works with lows in the low to mid 50s. These southerly winds are pushing in a blanket of clouds, so expect sunshine to be in short supply Wednesday. Only a few light showers are expected during the daylight hours Wednesday.

A fast-moving cold front fires off showers and a few thunderstorms overnight Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, the front passes around breakfast-time, leaving us with stiff and chilly north winds. However, the rain should end by mid-morning. An upper wave trails the front, but as it passes we should get at least partial sunshine Thursday afternoon.

High pressure settles overhead under clear skies with light winds, giving us another freeze on Friday morning. After that, we’re into the 60s for the rest of the Holiday weekend with warmer- than - average temperatures.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 20% Showers afternoon, very windy

Wednesday Night: 80% Rain

Thanksgiving: 20% Rain morning, windy and chilly afternoon

Friday: Sunny skies

Saturday: Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: 10% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.