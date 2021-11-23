Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Very Windy Wed and Thu, Most of The Rain Falls at Night

Talk about lucky timing on the rain, but we’re not escaping the wind
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Strong winds remain in the forecast overnight and through the day Wednesday as low pressure continues to deepen to our northwest. Along with the brisk winds and increasing clouds, a mild night is in the works with lows in the low to mid 50s. These southerly winds are pushing in a blanket of clouds, so expect sunshine to be in short supply Wednesday. Only a few light showers are expected during the daylight hours Wednesday.

A fast-moving cold front fires off showers and a few thunderstorms overnight Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning, the front passes around breakfast-time, leaving us with stiff and chilly north winds. However, the rain should end by mid-morning. An upper wave trails the front, but as it passes we should get at least partial sunshine Thursday afternoon.

High pressure settles overhead under clear skies with light winds, giving us another freeze on Friday morning. After that, we’re into the 60s for the rest of the Holiday weekend with warmer- than - average temperatures.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday:  20% Showers afternoon, very windy

Wednesday Night: 80% Rain

Thanksgiving: 20% Rain morning, windy and chilly afternoon

Friday:  Sunny skies

Saturday:  Sunny skies

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: 10% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for DUI crash at Silo schools
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash
Two people flown to a hospital after an crash in Pontotoc County.
Two injured after crash in Pontotoc County
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley