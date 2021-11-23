Whitesboro prepares for Shallowater

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -Well it’s always good when your team is still practicing the week of the Thanksgiving and that’s the case for the Whitesboro Bearcats

Whitesboro is getting set to face off against the Shallowater Mustangs this Friday in the regional semifinals.

Whitesboro coming off a win against Bushland last week. Like Bushland, Shallowater likes to spread out their opponents defense. Only the Mustangs spread you out to run the ball instead of air it out. So, the Bearcats will need to be disciplined up front.

Head coach Cody Fagan believes his team team is peaking at the right time.

”We’ve been on a good little run here lately and we try to focus on ourselves more than anything and just preparing to not beat yourself,” said coach Fagan. “You get into this time of year it’s going to be two good football teams anytime. If we can be the faster, more physical team, I think we got a really good chance.”

