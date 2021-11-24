Arrest made after car chase in Marietta

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - A Dallas man is in the Love County Jail after a car chase this weekend in Marietta.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said Phillip Espericueta had a Texas warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and they knew he would be in the area because he had made arrangements to help bail his girlfriend out of jail.

Grisham said a Lighthorse officer spotted him in a stolen pickup at the Marietta McDonalds on Saturday.

Espericueta drove into the thick of woods to an ODOT facility where Grisham said he ditched the stolen pickup and stole an ODOT truck,

Grisham said he then went off road again, drove through several barbed wire fences and got stuck in a pond.

Grisham said Espericueta then ran to a warehouse where deputies finally caught up with him and arrested him about a mile from where the chase started.

