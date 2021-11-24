Celina ready to take on Snyder

CELINA, Texas (KXII) -The Celina Bobcats are getting ready to take on the Snyder Tigers this Friday in the regional semifinals.

The Bobcats are coming off a impressive win over Perryton, but will be facing a Snyder team with a big offensive line that like to play smash mouth football.

Celina’s Bill Elliott knows this matchup will be won in the trenches.

”It’s about winning the game up front. Your offense and defensive lines have to establish that line of scrimmage, have to win that,” said Elliott. “So, that’s our goal. That’s what we’ve been talking about this week. We’ve also just got to go out and execute. You know, we’ve done a really good job of not having a lot of mistakes, a lot of turnovers. We’ve got to continue to play that kind of football if we’re going to be successful week in and week out in the playoffs.”

