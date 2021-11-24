Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Celina ready to take on Snyder

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KXII) -The Celina Bobcats are getting ready to take on the Snyder Tigers this Friday in the regional semifinals.

The Bobcats are coming off a impressive win over Perryton, but will be facing a Snyder team with a big offensive line that like to play smash mouth football.

Celina’s Bill Elliott knows this matchup will be won in the trenches.

”It’s about winning the game up front. Your offense and defensive lines have to establish that line of scrimmage, have to win that,” said Elliott. “So, that’s our goal. That’s what we’ve been talking about this week. We’ve also just got to go out and execute. You know, we’ve done a really good job of not having a lot of mistakes, a lot of turnovers. We’ve got to continue to play that kind of football if we’re going to be successful week in and week out in the playoffs.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for DUI crash at Silo schools
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
A child has been found safe and unharmed after an abduction was reported Sunday afternoon.
Child found safe after Oklahoma abduction
A three car collision leaves one dead, one injured and another charged with manslaughter after...
Texas man charged with manslaughter in 2020 fatal Okla. crash
Two people flown to a hospital after an crash in Pontotoc County.
Two injured after crash in Pontotoc County
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility

Latest News

Celina ready to take on Snyder
Celina ready to take on Snyder
Whitesboro prepares for Shallowater
Whitesboro prepares for Shallowater
Whitesboro prepares for Shallowater
Whitesboro prepares for Shallowater
Celina Volleyball falls to Decatur
Celina comes up short against Decatur in 4A championship