Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

All of the men were taken to the Carter County jail and booked in on charges of attempted...
Texas men arrested in attempted Best Buy heist in Ardmore
Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.
Bokchito police seek suspect in alleged attempted abduction
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Man arrested for DUI crash at Silo schools
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk
Cavnar is charged with robbery, kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Man accused of kidnapping in Garvin Co.

Latest News

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
Henry Marroquin was declared winner Wednesday after a recount revealed he won by four votes.
Marroquin wins Sherman council seat after recount
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Health to stop issuing birth...
Oklahoma governor orders end to nonbinary birth certificates
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates...
Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in schools
David Plyler was re-elected Sherman mayor Tuesday.
Plyler re-elected Sherman mayor; Marroquin, Dobbs take open council seats