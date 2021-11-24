Texoma Local
Grayson County Jail will serve thanksgiving meal for inmates

By Mike Rogers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Detention staff at the Grayson County Jail will be preparing a Thanksgiving-themed meal for inmates when they serve lunch at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The approximately 375 inmates and 50 jails staff will be served 26 lbs. of turkey, 42 lbs. of instant mashed potatoes, pans of dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls.

“Some of these people probably wouldn’t have had this if they were on the outside,” said Lt. Nikki McDonald. “I’m sure it probably gives a little thanks to them knowing that we are human and we want to treat them with respect.”

The meals are served every Thanksgiving in the jail and will be delivered to the individual cells of the inmates.

Since it’s a holiday they will also be receiving a dessert tomorrow.

“Most of the inmates we have are appreciative on everything we do for them,” McDonald said. “It is special for them to even receive a dessert on their tray, that is not typical for a meal.”

Inmates who work jobs inside the jail, whether it be in the kitchen or on the cleaning staff, typically get a second meal or extra portions for their good behavior.

McDonald said the jailers are a part of the community inside the jail.

She also wants to make sure the jail staff away from their families on duty for the holiday get their Thanksgiving fill as well.

“We want them to know that we’re thinking about them,” McDonald said.

Officers on duty will be getting pies for dessert.

