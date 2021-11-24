Grayson County sees rise in COVID-19 vaccinations as cases decline

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Joe Languell’s nine-year-old daughter finally got her first COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

“I just want her to be safe and in a safe environment,” said Languell.

He added this moment was long in the making.

“We just wanted to be safe, kind of help everybody cause the kids are so close together in classrooms,” said Languell.

He went to the Grayson County Health Department’s walk-in clinic to get his shot too.

This one was his booster, something he said he’s eager for ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I think it’s just cause we are getting together for the holidays,” said Languell. “We’re going to see a lot of family. My sister lives in Austin.”

Languell and his daughter are a part of a growing number of Grayson County residents getting the vaccine.

In August, only 38 percent of the county was vaccinated.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, as of Friday, that number reached 43 percent.

Dennis Jacobs also joined the line for his booster.

“I stay at my mom’s house,” said Jacobs. “We got her a booster, she’s 75, and so we want to keep making sure we don’t bring anything into our home and keep her healthy.”

Even though cases are trending down in the county, with 34 active cases as of Monday, he also brought his five-year-old daughter for her first shot.

“She’s still at risk,” said Jacobs. “Better safe than sorry. It’s a relief to know that there’s not any worry about possibly being a health hazard for her.”

The walk-in clinic is open from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm every Tuesday.

