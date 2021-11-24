Texoma Local
Local doctor reminds families to stay safe this Thanksgiving

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As people are making plans to get together over the holiday weekend, one local doctor said there are simple things we can all do to make sure our COVID numbers are still going down in a few weeks.

It’s about balance, obviously people want to be with their loved ones for thanksgiving.

Medical Director at One Medical, Dr. Mark Buckner said you can do that safely, if you take a few precautions when you’re all together, especially if you have some medically vulnerable people in your bunch.

“Last year we missed it because of the pandemic so we are hoping, crossing our fingers, we are hoping,” Emma Burkart said.

Emma Burkart and her family missed being together over the holidays last year.

“Pandemic you know people are a little wary about going towards relatives so, we’ve all had the vaccines so I don’t know what the hold up is,” Burkart said.

She’s waiting to find out her plans, but other Texomans already know what they are doing come Thursday.

“Just seeing my family again, it’s been a couple of months and so I’d like to see everybody, catch up, see what they’ve been up to, just regular stuff like that,” Nash Daniel said.

Nash Daniel is home from college and is ready to be reunited with his family again.

“It’s never really been an issue like I haven’t had to deal with it personally cause I’m from a small town and so we don’t have a crowd of people that are at risk or anything like that and we kind of stay to ourselves anyways cause I live out in the county so it isn’t something I have to worry about as much,” Daniel said.

Dr. Buckner said it’s okay for families to get together this holiday season but to do it in the safest way.

He said in large gatherings people should mask up.

“The thing everyone should keep in mind, Covid is out there, it’s not going to go away, and the people who really need to be protected about it are the extreme of ages, the elderly, the young infants,” Buckner said.

Burkart said if her family wasn’t fully vaccinated then she doesn’t know if they would get together this holiday.

But since everyone in her family is vaccinated, she doesn’t have to worry about it.

“I honestly don’t know cause I have two babies that are grandbabies so we’d have to be careful about them,” Burkart said.

If you are getting together with a big group this holiday, the CDC said gathering outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces is best; and if you don’t feel good or have COVID symptoms, stay home.

