Man seriously injured in stolen motorcycle crash on US-75 in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was seriously injured when he crashed a stolen motorcycle on US Highway 75 in Denison Tuesday afternoon.

According to Denison Police, around 3:30 p.m. they began getting calls from drivers reporting a motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic in the northbound lanes of the highway at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Police said for an unknown reason the driver exited the highway and crashed in the grassy area east of the northbound lanes near Spur 503.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and police said the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Collin County.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The highway was shut down for about 90 minutes but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.