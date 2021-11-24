Texoma Local
Overnight Rain, Windy and Chilly for Thanksgiving

Freeze expected Friday morning, but mild days this weekend (except for Thanksgiving)
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A fast-moving cold front fires off showers and a few thunderstorms overnight, and it will be windy and much colder for Thanksgiving morning. There’s no severe weather in the mix this go-round. More good news: all of the rain is over before sunrise, and the sun should come out during the day.

High pressure settles overhead Friday morning and many locations will sneak into the upper 20s with clear skies and near-calm winds.

Expect pleasant conditions Friday through Sunday with chilly morning but sunny, mild afternoons. Long-range models indicate a dry and mild pattern next week with no significant chance of rain and daytime highs warmer than usual for the last days of November.

Here’s the seven day:

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly

Friday:  Sunny skies, a morning freeze

Saturday:  Mostly sunny

Sunday: Sunny skies

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

May you and yours have a most wonderful Thanksgiving!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

