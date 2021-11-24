Overnight Rain, Windy and Chilly for Thanksgiving
Freeze expected Friday morning, but mild days this weekend (except for Thanksgiving)
A fast-moving cold front fires off showers and a few thunderstorms overnight, and it will be windy and much colder for Thanksgiving morning. There’s no severe weather in the mix this go-round. More good news: all of the rain is over before sunrise, and the sun should come out during the day.
High pressure settles overhead Friday morning and many locations will sneak into the upper 20s with clear skies and near-calm winds.
Expect pleasant conditions Friday through Sunday with chilly morning but sunny, mild afternoons. Long-range models indicate a dry and mild pattern next week with no significant chance of rain and daytime highs warmer than usual for the last days of November.
Here’s the seven day:
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly
Friday: Sunny skies, a morning freeze
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Sunday: Sunny skies
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
May you and yours have a most wonderful Thanksgiving!
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
