Wilson man killed in crash near Ardmore

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson, Oklahoma, man was killed in a two-vehicle collision outside Ardmore Tuesday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma troopers, Dennis Hamilton, 45, was southbound on US-77 at Indian Hills Road in a 2003 Ford pickup just before 3 p.m. when he struck the back of a southbound semi truck.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the truck driver not any of his five passengers on board were injured.

Troopers are still investigating what led up to the crash.

