Bells ready to battle Holliday

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are no stranger to making deep playoff runs, as this team looks to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

Bells won their second round match-up 67-37 over Eastland, extending their winning streak to six games.

This week they take on Holliday, and while the Eagles have already gotten the best of the Panthers this season, Bells head coach Dale West said their schedule has made them a better team.

”It’s just an exciting time. I think this is the third time in school history to be in this round so to do it twice in three years is great for our community and our kids and they’re looking forward to it. I think we’re going to play our best game,” said West.

