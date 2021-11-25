Crash leaves one lane closed on Highway 69/75

DURANT, Okla., (KXII) - A part of US-69 and US-75 is down to one lane for the rest of the month after a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The southbound US-69/US-75 right lane is narrowed to one lane at Washington Ave in Durant through the end of November after a truck hit the US-69/US-75 bridge.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation advises that drivers, especially those traveling from Tulsa to North Texas for the holidays, should plan for additional delays in Durant in addition to the ongoing US-69/US-75 work zone south of Durant.

They say an update will be sent next week when the lane reopens.

