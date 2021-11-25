Gunter gears up for Dublin

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are no stranger to playing on Thanksgiving Day weekend.

The Tigers are coming off a 62-12 win over Millsap, and will take on the Dublin Lions, a team that will look to utilize the passing game effectively.

”They throw and catch extremely well. They’re definitely a team that will put the ball in the air and we’ve got to do a good job of defending the pass down the field and taking away their first looks. We’ve got to have a good week of practice, but this will be quite a challenge,” said Fieszel.

