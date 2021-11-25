Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports she and three of her family members were swept away by flood waters July 20. The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood. All four victims were in the same house in the Black Hollow area west of Fort Collins when the flood happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All of the men were taken to the Carter County jail and booked in on charges of attempted...
Texas men arrested in attempted Best Buy heist in Ardmore
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Police are looking for a man wanted in a potential attempted child abduction on Sunday night.
Bokchito police seek suspect in alleged attempted abduction
A Dallas man is in the Love County Jail after a car chase this weekend in Marietta.
Arrest made after car chase in Marietta
Man arrested for DUI crash at Silo schools
Man arrested after crashing into Silo school building drunk

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying
It’s only been one week since Texas Instruments announced they would build a new plant here in...
Texas Instruments’ announcement to build in Sherman sparks interest among other businesses
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer