Local restaurant opens their doors to serve free Thanksgiving meal

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As people gathered around the kitchen table for their Thanksgiving meal, one local restaurant decided to spend the day in the kitchen, making sure everyone gets the chance to enjoy a full belly on this holiday.

“A lot of people do canned drives, and those are great, but we wanted to do something different,” said Aaron Overturf, co-owner of The Blonde Bombshell restaurant.

Instead, he and his business partner decided to do what they do best.

“We thought maybe we could cook the meals and give people a place to go eat,” said Overturf.

Thirteen smoked turkeys and seven honey hams later, along with all the sides...

“pies and stuffing and mash potatoes and everything you can think of,” said Jonathan Earnhart, co-owner of The Blonde Bombshell Restaurant.

“And I mean like 20-25 desserts,” said Overturf.

People didn’t hesitate to line up for the free Thanksgiving meal.

“They serve people for free, and they’re being very nice to everybody, and there’s really a lot of good people here,” said Terry Hawk, who joined the line for the Thanksgiving lunch.

He said money is tight, especially after losing his mom and moving in with his brother, so the open doors and a free meal mean a lot.

“It helps a lot for people to help each other,” said Hawk. “It helps a whole lot cause there are lots of people that need help out there.”

They gave more than just food.

They had hygiene bags, socks, gloves, dental bags, and a little bit of support.

“I think it’s more for encouragement than anything- show people that you care and that our community cares about even those in need,” said Earnhart.

