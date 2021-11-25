Porch pirate targets Northwest Ardmore neighborhoods

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Packages are disappearing off of porches in Northwest Ardmore, and video suggests it’s the same person.

Ardmore resident Chauvin Aaron’s packages were stolen Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s not okay for you to steal and take what’s not yours,” Aaron said. “Anytime someone takes something that’s yours without permission, it violates you. So whether it was just a toothbrush in that package on my porch, you feel violated because you think ‘Well, what other things might they take or might they steal?’ And in the same northwest area of Ardmore, there’s been several car thefts and break ins over the past 48 hours and several other packages that were stolen.”

After Aaron realized his packages were stolen, he posted on a neighborhood Facebook group and found out he wasn’t the only one.

“I’ve always been taught see something, say something,” Aaron said. “And something that is not reported will persist.”

Aaron said he asks anyone with information to report it to the Ardmore police at 580-223-1212.

“I mean even though the packages look large, it’s not always what it appears to be,” Northwest Ardmore resident Keely Hall said. “It’s not a TV, it’s a baby walker.”

Hall also had a package stolen Tuesday afternoon. She wasn’t able to get the theft on video, but she suspects it’s the same culprit.

“It’s crazy that all three neighborhoods, you know-maybe ours was a different person, but it just seems to be the same person that probably hit around the same time,” Hall said.

Hall said she hasn’t reported it to the police yet, but another Northwest neighbor-who asked to remain anonymous-also reported a porch theft on Tuesday, and she caught it on video too.

In Oklahoma, anyone who commits porch piracy more than three times in 60 days could face up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

