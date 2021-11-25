Texoma Local
South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

