Texomans give thanks with free Thanksgiving meals

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings in our lives, and many Texomans are doing that by paying it forward.

Executive Director of Grand Central Station, Wendy Vellotti and also a Church of Christ member, Carl Lucas, are both putting on their first Thanksgiving meals for their own community.

This is the first time Grand Central Station is hosting their annual Thanksgiving lunch in their new facility.

“We are looking forward to seeing the regular people but also new faces and kinda get the word out of what we are and how amazing we are,” Vellotti said.

Grand Central Station opened their doors to their new facility in June, three times larger than their old building.

“This new facility is amazing and so we are very exciting this our first Thanksgiving meal here and so it’s gonna be great and we are just so excited to be able to host this this year,” Vellotti said.

Along with other first in the community, members of Church of Christ in Collinsville are holding a Community Feast for Tioga, Whitesboro, and Collinsville.

“The last 18 months have been hard on many people and so we want to show people that we love them and that we are ministering out to those communities,” Lucas said.

Lucas and his family thought of this idea just a month ago.

They will be delivering food to people who don’t want to get out, along with opening the doors to the Church to have individuals attend and gather in person.

“We want them to be able to have fellowship and gather with other people that love them on this special day as normal people gather with their families,” Lucas said.

Lucas said helping others is something that he felt he was called to do in life.

“I’m not Jesus and I can’t feed 10,000 people off of fish and loaves but we are gonna have a great turn out and it’s gonna be fun for everybody,” Lucas said.

Grand Central Station will serve their Thanksgiving meal from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Carl and his family will start delivering food to those who asked at 3 p.m. and doors to the Church will open at 4 p.m. and go until food runs out.

“Just being thankful for this for Grand Central it’s just an amazing place to be, and so very thankful for that, thankful that my whole family is going to be here we are just going to be hanging out and socializing with some amazing people,” Vellotti said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.