100-year-old Texoma woman reunited with late son’s painting

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and last week one Texoma woman received a gift that some are calling a miracle.

Dixie Yorkstringfellow’s late son, Jimmy Yorkstringfellow, painted a painting that was sold in a garage sale, but with the power of social media, the painting was returned to Dixie on a day that already has meaning behind it.

“The day I got it, was the 10th anniversary of his death,” Yorkstringfellow said.

Dixie Yorkstringfellow has gone around the sun 100 times, but she never thought she would see a painting, painted by her son Jimmy before he died of cancer.

“I was just proud, proud to get it, and I appreciate it so much her bringing it, I didn’t know her of course,” Yorkstringfellow said.

After accidentally being donated to the Deport Fire Department sale, artist herself, Phoebe Smith bought it, not knowing what was to come.

“Literally only bought it for a couple of bucks and I thought it was the most beautiful painting I’d ever seen at a garage sale like that,” Smith said.

After realizing who the artist was, organizer of the event, Nanalee Nichols contacted Dixie and made a Facebook post, which got enough shares to make it to Smith’s Facebook page.

“So I got to reading the post and I was like I have to give it back to this woman there is no way that I can’t,” Smith said.

Yorkstringfellow could not believe the reaction from social media.

“Like finding needle in a haystack.” Yorkstringfellow said.

Smith had the painting for roughly three weeks before meeting Dixie to give it back to her.

“Bringing her the painting was like putting a puzzle piece together,” Smith said.

“I just feel like it was a big coincidence, I really am proud that I got it on the day I got it because that kind of made my day,” Yorkstringfellow said.

Smith said whenever she sees a Facebook post about a missing person, animal, or painting, she will always share.

