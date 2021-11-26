Texoma Local
Heavy Friday Morning Frost, A Bit of Rain Possible Saturday

Warmer weather returns with more 70′s on your 7-Day
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
High pressure is settling overhead tonight and most locations will sneak into the upper 20s with clear skies and near-calm winds. Expect a heavy frost in all areas.

We’ll enjoy light winds and sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday, seasonably cool, a good day for shopping after we shake off the morning chill.

An upper low tracks across central Texas Saturday, generating rain over Dallas and Waco. Some of this rain may “creep” into southern portions of Texoma like Sherman or Paris, but it’s going to be a close call. Any rain ends Saturday evening and the rest of the forecast looks mostly clear with unseasonably mild temperatures for most of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday:  Sunny to partly cloudy skies, a morning freeze

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, 30% rain mainly southern Texoma

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

