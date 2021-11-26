Ringling set to face Pawnee

RINGLING, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue tomorrow with the Ringling Blue Devils taking on the Pawnee Black Bears in round three

Ringling is coming off of a dominating win over Minco last week.

The Blue Devils have aired it out more than usual this season and head coach Phil Koons says his team will need to continue to have a steady balance of the run and the pass game for Friday’s matchup.

“We’ve got three or four receivers, tight ends that can catch the ball,” said Koons. “So I think it’d be tough just to smash mouth at them. We knew that was going to be different all year. We don’t really have that power running back. With the receivers we got and the speed we have, I think we need to mix it up a little bit.”

