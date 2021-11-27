Texoma Local
Holliday 21, Bells 14

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Bells-Holliday highlights

Gunter-Dublin Highlights
Gunter 62, Dublin 20
Whitesboro-Shallowater Highlights
Whitesboro 50, Shallowater 25
Muenster-Albany Highlights
Albany 34, Muenster 21
Cellina-Snyder Highlights
Celina 46, Snyder 6