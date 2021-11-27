Reba’s Place coming late 2022

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - For the first time since the pandemic, Texoma’s own Reba McEntire is performing at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant Friday and Saturday night, but on Friday she revealed a surprise announcement.

Come Late 2022 Reba McEntire, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka are partnering together for Reba’s Place.

Reba’s Place is a new dining and entertainment venue coming to downtown Atoka.

With the help of Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Reba announced the new venue to sold out crowd in the Grand Theatre at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.

“We are partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time… to bring Reba’s restaurant to Atoka…. We are thrilled to pieces because it going to be called Reba’s place,” Chief Batton said.

The team is hoping to have the venue ready by late September 2022.

