Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Reba’s Place coming late 2022

Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - For the first time since the pandemic, Texoma’s own Reba McEntire is performing at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant Friday and Saturday night, but on Friday she revealed a surprise announcement.

Come Late 2022 Reba McEntire, The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Atoka are partnering together for Reba’s Place.

Reba’s Place is a new dining and entertainment venue coming to downtown Atoka.

With the help of Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Reba announced the new venue to sold out crowd in the Grand Theatre at Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.

“We are partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time… to bring Reba’s restaurant to Atoka…. We are thrilled to pieces because it going to be called Reba’s place,” Chief Batton said.

The team is hoping to have the venue ready by late September 2022.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s only been one week since Texas Instruments announced they would build a new plant here in...
Texas Instruments’ announcement to build in Sherman sparks interest among other businesses
As people gathered around the kitchen table for their Thanksgiving meal, one local restaurant...
Local restaurant opens their doors to serve free Thanksgiving meal
A part of US-69 and US-75 is down to one lane for the rest of the month after a crash on...
Semi crash leaves one lane closed on US-69/75 in Durant
With the help of social media, one Texoma woman is reunited with her late son's painting after...
100-year-old Texoma woman reunited with late son’s painting
Packages are disappearing off of porches in Northwest Ardmore, and video suggests it’s the same...
Porch pirate targets Northwest Ardmore neighborhoods

Latest News

Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday.
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday
With the help of social media, one Texoma woman is reunited with her late son's painting after...
100-year-old Texoma woman reunited with late son’s painting
As people gathered around the kitchen table for their Thanksgiving meal, one local restaurant...
Local restaurant opens their doors to serve free Thanksgiving meal
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time