Saturday Rain, But Not For All

It won’t be as cold tonight as we have more cloud cover and a light south breeze, lows should remain above freezing between 37 and 43 degrees.

An upper low tracks across central Texas Saturday, generating rain over Dallas and Waco. Some of this rain may “creep” into southern portions of Texoma, our Red River counties, during the day. Amounts will generally be less than a quarter of an inch. Any rain ends Saturday evening and the rest of the forecast looks mostly clear with unseasonably mild temperatures for most of next week.

A dry cold front rolls through early Sunday, and then we have dry and unseasonably warm weather to begin December with daily highs in the 70s for the early and middle portions of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 40% Rain Red River Counties

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Thursday: Partly cloudy

Friday: 20% Rain, windy and colder

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.