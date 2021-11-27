Texoma H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 4
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Here are the Texoma high school football pairings for the fourth round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.
Texas
Class 3A Div. II
Gunter vs. Holliday-Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Justin Northwest
Class 3A Div. I
Whitesboro vs. Brock-Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Globe Life Field
Class 4A Div. II
Celina vs. Aubrey-Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Denton’s Apogee Stadium
Class 4A Div I
Stephenville vs. Melissa-TBA
Oklahoma
Ringling vs. Morrison-TBA
