Texoma H.S. Playoff Pairings-Round 4

Here are the Texoma high school football pairings for the fourth round of the playoffs. We will continue to update as needed.

Texas

Class 3A Div. II

Gunter vs. Holliday-Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Justin Northwest

Class 3A Div. I

Whitesboro vs. Brock-Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Globe Life Field

Class 4A Div. II

Celina vs. Aubrey-Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Class 4A Div I

Stephenville vs. Melissa-TBA

Oklahoma

Ringling vs. Morrison-TBA

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.