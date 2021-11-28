Ardmore mailbox arrives to get letters to Santa

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With thanksgiving behind us, kids around the world have begun sending Christmas lists off to Santa. The Ardmore parks department brought in an extra mailbox for local kids’ letters, with expedited shipping straight to the North Pole.

The mailbox is near the north east entrance of Ardmore’s central park.

Years ago they thought it would be a fun addition to the Christmas season but its turned in to one of their favorite traditions.

“What we wanted to do was provide a great avenue for kids, young at heart to send a letter to Santa that was a little more realistic,” said Ardmore parks and recreation director Teresa Irvin. “We came up with the idea, talked to Santa and he said it was great.”

Letters should be submitted in self addressed envelopes.

After reaching the North Pole, each child will receive a response letter from the big man himself, with a little help from the Ardmore Parks Department

“Santa actually sits and writes every letter and we send them back,” Irvin said. “Especially if the parents have either called and given a little hint or if we know somebody then we can put little bits in there and the children are amazed that Santa knows a little bit more than what they said in the letter.”

The central park box was one of two mailboxes set up around the city.

Just days after they went up the second box located in Broadlawn park was vandalized beyond repair.

“Its disappointing at best,” Irvin said. “You put it out there to bring some joy into the lives of children and we just couldn’t keep it.”

Despite the setback the central park box will stay put until the week before Christmas.

“Santa gets really busy after that and so he’s got to have time to return those letters,” Irvin said.

Someone from the parks department will come by and check the box every night up until the final day of submissions on December 17th.

