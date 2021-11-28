A Big “Burst of Spring” All Week
Unseasonably warm and dry pattern evolving
Wind is light northerly and should go nearly calm overnight, allowing for a seasonably chilly beginning to your Monday with temperatures generally in the upper 30s.
The steering winds forecast shows a flat west-to-east jet stream flow all week, this favors unseasonably warm weather for Texoma, In fact, highs will run at 10-15 degrees above average this entire week as southerly winds and sunshine dominate.
Looking at a low-end chance of rain Friday or Friday night as a weak trough passes, that’s our next chance of rain, and if we get any, it is not likely to amount to much. Another low-end chance of rain shows up with a cold front on Sunday.
So overall it’s a big burst of spring as move into December!
Here’s the seven day:
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: Sunny skies
Thursday: Sunny skies
Friday: 20% Showers afternoon/evening
Saturday: Partly cloudy, a little cooler
Sunday: 20% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
