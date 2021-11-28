Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A Big “Burst of Spring” All Week

Unseasonably warm and dry pattern evolving
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind is light northerly and should go nearly calm overnight, allowing for a seasonably chilly beginning to your Monday with temperatures generally in the upper 30s.

The steering winds forecast shows a flat west-to-east jet stream flow all week, this favors unseasonably warm weather for Texoma, In fact, highs will run at 10-15 degrees above average this entire week as southerly winds and sunshine dominate.

Looking at a low-end chance of rain Friday or Friday night as a weak trough passes, that’s our next chance of rain, and if we get any, it is not likely to amount to much. Another low-end chance of rain shows up with a cold front on Sunday.

So overall it’s a big burst of spring as move into December!

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday:  20% Showers afternoon/evening

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, a little cooler

Sunday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba’s Place coming late 2022
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday.
Plumbers flushed with calls on Brown Friday
It’s only been one week since Texas Instruments announced they would build a new plant here in...
Texas Instruments’ announcement to build in Sherman sparks interest among other businesses
With the help of social media, one Texoma woman is reunited with her late son's painting after...
100-year-old Texoma woman reunited with late son’s painting

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley