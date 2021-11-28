A Big “Burst of Spring” All Week

Wind is light northerly and should go nearly calm overnight, allowing for a seasonably chilly beginning to your Monday with temperatures generally in the upper 30s.

The steering winds forecast shows a flat west-to-east jet stream flow all week, this favors unseasonably warm weather for Texoma, In fact, highs will run at 10-15 degrees above average this entire week as southerly winds and sunshine dominate.

Looking at a low-end chance of rain Friday or Friday night as a weak trough passes, that’s our next chance of rain, and if we get any, it is not likely to amount to much. Another low-end chance of rain shows up with a cold front on Sunday.

So overall it’s a big burst of spring as move into December!

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny skies

Friday: 20% Showers afternoon/evening

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a little cooler

Sunday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.